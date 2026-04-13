Missouri lands commitment from Tennessee PF transfer Jaylen Carey

Dennis Gates and Missouri added some serious beef to their frontcourt Monday, securing a commitment from Tennessee transfer Jaylen Carey.

The 6-foot-8, 265-pounder is one of the nation’s premier offensive rebounders and is coming off a season with the Vols where he averaged 7.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in just over 18 minutes per contest.

2025-26 was his lone season with the program after spending one year apiece at both James Madison and Vanderbilt, making him a rare three-time transfer. At each stop, he has made an impact in the paint. As a freshman at JMU, he ranked 20th in the Sun Belt in offensive rebounds and followed that by finishing 15th in the SEC in 2024 at Vanderbilt and third in the league at Tennessee with a whopping 103 offensive boards.

His offensive rebounding percentage of 14.8% ranks in the top-20 all-time in SEC play, something the Tigers very much need heading into next season. Missouri ranked 117th nationally in offensive boards last year and loses its two best players in that category with seniors Mark Mitchell and Shawn Phillips graduating.

The Tigers will be trotting out nearly an entirely new frontcourt, one that Carey will be playing a big role in after his year in Knoxville.

Dennis Gates, Tigers looking to load up in the portal

A Florida native, he is the son of former NFL offensive lineman Vernon Carey and younger brother of former Duke All-American hooper Vernon Carey Jr.. Jaylen was unranked as a high prospect before signing with JMU, where he played for then-head coach Mark Byington. When Byington moved to Vanderbilt, Carey followed for a season before transferring to the Commodores’ SEC rival in Knoxville.

Gates and Co. will now be looking for him to be a focal part of major roster turnover. The Tigers are also considered the favorites to land Providence standout transfer Jamier Jones and hosted Kansas transfer forward Bryson Tiller for a visit over the weekend.

Should they land all three and combine them with returning starter Trent Pierce, they’ll boast one of most formidable front lines in the SEC next season.