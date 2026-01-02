Missouri starting safety Marvin Burks Jr. entering NCAA Transfer Portal

Missouri safety and multi-year starter Marvin Burks Jr. is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a report from PowerMizzou.com.

Burks, a St. Louis native, appeared in 39 games over the past three years and started all but one contest each of the past two seasons. His decision comes as a major surprise, with the 6-foot-1, 205-pounder in line to start again next season as a senior.

Across his three years in Columbia, Burks notched 131 tackles, 4 TFLs and a pair of interceptions for the Tigers. This season, he led the team in snaps played and finished with 49 total takedowns, good for fourth-best on the team.

Missouri’s defense was among the best in the country in 2025, holding opponents to just 181.8 passing yards per game — 18th best in the nation.

Burks was a four-star prospect coming out of high school, starring at Cardinal Ritter College Prep (Mo.). He was originally committed to Ole Miss, but flipped his pledge a few weeks before National Signing Day in 2022 to the home-state Tigers.

His departure is a big one for Eli Drinkwitz and Co., who will be replacing nearly their entire secondary group heading into 2026. Fellow starters Daylan Carnell and Jalen Catalon are both out of eligibility, as are cornerbacks Toriano Pride, Stephen Hall and Dreyden Norwood.

That group combined to play the overwhelming majority of the team’s snaps on the back end of the defense. Reserves Caleb Flagg, CJ Bass, Mark Manfred III and Shamar McNeil have all announced their intentions to transfer as well.

The Tigers’ only current returning defensive backs who saw game action this season are safeties Trajen Greco and Santana Banner, along with cornerback Nicholas Deloach. In addition to the losses on the defensive side, Missouri will also be looking to replace starting quarterback Beau Pribula, starting wideouts Josh Manning and Marquis Johnson, as well as a host of reserve offensive linemen.

All-SEC linebacker Josiah Trotter announced his intentions to enter the NFL Draft earlier this week, but the Tigers got good news with all-conference lineman Cayden Green and All-American running back Ahmad Hardy locked in to return next year.