Missouri Tigers land transfer commitment from South Dakota guard Jordan Crawford

Dennis Gates and Missouri have added another key piece to their 2026-27 roster, landing a commitment from South Dakota transfer Jordan Crawford.

The North Carolina native spent one season with Coyotes, which followed a one-year stop at Eastern Kentucky and two seasons College of Charleston. As a redshirt junior, he was named Second-Team All-Summit League after averaging 14.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

He was also one of the lone standouts in USD’s 102-68 loss to the Tigers in December, where he poured in 18 points on 7-for-15 shooting.

Crawford joins a transfer class for Gates and Co. that has completely reshaped the Tigers’ roster heading into 2026-27. Missouri has already landed Kansas transfer Bryson Tiller, former Providence wing Jamier Jones, ex-Tennessee big man Jaylen Carey, and former BYU guard Kennard Davis Jr.

The Tigers also have one of the country’s top incoming recruiting classes with five-star guard Jason Crowe Jr., top-25 national prospect Toni Bryant, and four-star sharpshooter Aidan Chronister. Missouri returns just three rotation players from last year, holding onto forwards Trent Pierce and Annor Boateng, as well as reserve center Trent Burns.

Of the three though, Pierce saw by far the most consistent minutes and blossomed into one of the SEC’s best outside shooters during league play. The Tigers are hoping to see that from Crawford, who shot 36.8% from behind the last season, making 77 of his 209 attempts. That number would’ve led the Tigers’ roster by more than 20 makes last season.

This breaking news story will be updated.