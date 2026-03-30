NC A&T forward Lewis Walker plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal

North Carolina A&T forward Lewis Walker plans to enter the Transfer Portal, Antonio Lowe tells On3.

Walker is a 6-foot-6 redshirt freshman who averaged 18.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game this season. He shot 50.8 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from three.

Walker’s output earned him Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) All-Rookie honors as well as a nod on the third-team All-League.

He is originally from North Carolina and graduated from Winston-Salem Christian. Walker committed to UMass out of high school where he redshirted before transferring to North Carolina A&T.

Walker was the sixth-leading freshman scorer (points per game) in Division 1 college basketball this season with a minimum of 28 games played. He ended the season second in the CAA in free throws made (187) and field goal percentage (50.8).