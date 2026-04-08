NC State guard Terrance Arceneaux enters NCAA Transfer Portal

NC state senior guard Terrance Arceneaux is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after just one season with the program.

The former Houston transfer will need to be granted an injury waiver to recover his final year of eligibility. A top-50 recruit coming out of high school in 2022, Arceneaux spent his first three season with the Cougars, coming off the bench for one of the country’s premier teams.

He earned AAC All-Freshman Team honors in 2022-23, averaging 3.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per game while earning a reputation as an elite defender on the perimeter. He returned as a sophomore looking to break into the rotation even further, but suffered a season-ending Achilles injury after just 11 games. Following a full year of rehabilitation, he was a key piece last year for the Cougars as they made a run to the national title game before falling to No. 1 Florida.

The 6-5 Arceneaux averaged a career-high 6.5 and 2.7 rebounds per game in 20 minutes per contest off the bench. But he wanted a bigger role, leading him to enter the portal last season and eventually commit to NC State.

However, he missed the team’s first four games with lingering issues from his Achilles and never made the jump offensively to be a key contributor on that side of the floor. He has now re-entered the portal but will have to receive an injury waiver after exhausting his four years of eligibility.

Arceneaux looking for another fresh start

Because he only played in 11 games and none of those came after the midway point of the 2023-24 season, his chances of receiving it increase significantly.

As a high schooler, Arceneaux was the nation’s No. 42 overall prospect and No. 15 small forward in the 2022 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

He averaged 15.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.0 blocks his senior year at Beaumont United, helping them win the Texas Class 5A state championship in back-to-back years.

Arceneaux has joined sophomore shooting guard Paul McNeil, freshman shooting guard Matt Able, freshman wing Cole Cloer, freshman wing Jayme Kontuniemi and redshirt freshman small forward Colton Langdon, in transferring from NC State.