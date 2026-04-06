NC State freshman Matthew Able plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal, test NBA Draft

The dominoes have started falling after Will Wade’s departure from NC State, with freshman guard Matthew Able planning to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and put his name into the NBA Draft process, according to On3’s Joe Tipton.

Able signed with the Wolfpack as a top-25 prospect in the 2025 class, spurning offers from Miami, Stanford, Xavier, Baylor and more to play for Wade.

“To put it simply, Will Wade,” Able told TheWolfpacker.com last April about why he committed. “He showed the vision that he had for me and what he thought I could be in their system, and it just made sense because they’re play style fits how I like to play. I think they can help me win a lot of games at NC State and then get to the next level.”

But with the coach who recruited him moving onto LSU after just one season in Raleigh, Able will hit college basketball free agency as one of the top young players in the country. Coming off the bench in all 34 games, Able averaged 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest in his first year at the college level.

In ACC play, he bumped up to 9.2 points per game while shooting 42% from the field and 36% from behind the arc. The 6-foot-6 Able was expected to be one of the centerpieces of the Pack’s roster next season along with sophomore guard Paul McNeil, a former top-100 prospect in the 2024 class.

Wolfpack replacing two top freshman signees

Instead, the Wolfpack are now likely to see a major roster overhaul with Wade leaving and a new coaching staff under former NC State player Justin Gainey coming to Raleigh. Able, who finished his high school career at Florida’s Sagemont Prep, will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

Joining Able in his decision to enter the portal is fellow freshman Cole Cloer. A North Carolina native who himself was a top-100 recruit in 2026, he chose to enroll early this winter. Cloer suffered a knee injury that caused him to miss his senior season, but did leave a possibility to return to NC State under the new staff on the table.

“I committed to NC State in October and have been preparing with excitement and anticipation for the upcoming season. With the news of Coach Wade’s departure, I have decided to enter the transfer portal,” Cloer wrote. “Thank you to the City of Raleigh and the entire NC State community for welcoming me with open arms. I love North Carolina and Wolfpack Nation!”