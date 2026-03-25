NCAA Transfer Portal: Top 10 college basketball players currently expected to enter

The NCAA Transfer Portal doesn’t open for another two weeks, but players across the country are making their intentions to enter known prior to the official date.

More than 170 Division I players have matriculated into On3’s transfer portal rankings, and based on previous years, that will be just the tip of the iceberg. More than 2,300 players entered last season. And although it’s early, some talented names from across high-major, mid-major and low-major hoops are already among those on the move.

On3 takes an early look at the top 10 available players who are expected to hit the portal when it opens on April 7, according to the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings:

1. F Paulius Murauskas – Saint Mary’s

Murauskas instantly became the top player expected to hit the portal when it was reported by DraftExpress on Tuesday. He was an All-West Coast Conference selection this past season at Saint Mary’s, helping lead the program back to the NCAA Tournament. He averaged 18.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 48% from the field, 33% from beyond the arc and connecting on 84% of his free throw attempts

Murauskas started his college career at Arizona, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see him to return to the state to play former Gaels coach Randy Bennett now that he is at Arizona State.

2. F Stefan Vaaks – Providence

The Estonia native was one of the top freshman in the country and earned Big East All-Freshman team honors in his lone year with the Friars. Vaaks battled preseason injuries, but appeared in 31 of the team’s 33 games, starting 22. He led the Big East in 3-point percentage (35.0%) and shot nearly 84% from the free throw line, averaging 15.8 points per contest.

While not considered a defensive stalwart (118.9 defensive rating), he is one of the best pure scorers available early in the portal cycle and will be highly sought-after.

3. G Jackson Shelstad – Oregon

Shelstad was a former two-time Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year while in high school and a top-30 overall recruit who largely lived up the hype in three years with the Ducks. This season, he averaged 15.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists in 12 games played before suffering a hand injury in December that kept him out the remainder of the year.

An Oregon native, he was named All-Big Ten Third Team honors in the 2024-25 season and was Pac-12 All-Freshman Team in 23-24. With a year of eligibility left, he will be one of the most prized guards in the portal.

4. F Kwame Evans Jr. – Oregon

A native of Baltimore, Evans was a McDonald’s All-American and the No. 15 overall recruit in the 2022 class coming out of high school. He struggled to live up to that billing early on, averaging just 6.7 points per game over his first two seasons with the Ducks.

But he broke through this past season, averaging 13.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game, and recording four double-doubles along the way. Evans was one of the Big Ten’s premier rebounders and finished the season hitting 31 3-pointers for the Ducks, who struggled to a 12-20 finish under Dana Altman.

5. G KJ Lewis – Georgetown

Lewis will be looking for his third home in four years after two seasons at Arizona and one with the Hoyas. The 6-foot-4 junior led Georgetown in scoring, averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. He shot 40% from the field and 30% from three, earning Third-Team All-Big East honors. Lewis recorded six games this season with 20 or more points.

He suffered a left ankle injury in late February against Marquette, forcing him to miss the remainder of the season.

6. C Ben Defty – Boston University

Defty, a 7-footer by way of Berlin, Germany, was one of the top mid-major big men in the country this season. He led BU with 15.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest, shooting nearly 70% from the field and 67% from the free throw line. Over the summer, he participated in the FIBA U20 Eurobasket tournament and averaged 8.1 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 18.4 mpg, 52.6 FG% and 81.0 FT% to help Germany post a 5-2 record.

7. F Dillon Claussen – Washburn

Claussen is looking to make the jump from Division II Washburn, where he was one of the nation’s best players at that level. As a sophomore, he led the Ichabods in scoring with 15.6 points per game, earning first-team NABC all-district, first-team all-MIAA honors and second-team D2CCA accolades. The 6-foot-8 forward ranked seventh in the nation in field goal percentage at 62.5% and also added more than 2.5 assists per game.

8. F DeSean Goode – Robert Morris

The Horizon League Player of the Year in 2025-26, Goode was a one-man wrecking crew for Robert Morris. After transferring in from IU Indy, he averaged 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He led the conference, shooting 63% from the field and also knocked down 36 3-point attempts on 57% shooting from behind the arc. A native of West Virginia, Goode carried an eye-popping 139.9 offensive rating and his true shooting percentage of 70.6% led the entire country.

9. G Colby Garland – San Jose State

Garland is on the hunt for his fourth team in four seasons after spending one year apiece at Drake, Longwood and San Jose State. A dynamic three-level scorer, he led the Spartans in scoring at 20.3 points per game. And he did so while shooting 49% on nearly 15 attempts per game, including 37% from 3 and 85% at the free throw line.

The 6-foot-1 scorer was even more impressive against high-major competition. In three games against Utah, Michigan State and Stanford, he 21.0 points and 3.2 assists, hitting 56% from the field.

10. C Anton Bonke – Charlotte

The massive 7-foot-2, 270-pound Bonke was a dominant force inside for the 49ers, averaging 10.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game as a junior. He finished fourth in the American in total offensive rebounds (103), pulling down three per game. His two best games of the season came against Temple, where he averaged 22.5 points and 8.5 rebounds. A native of the tiny island of Vanuatu, he spent one year at Eastern Arizona Community College and another at Providence before landing in Charlotte.