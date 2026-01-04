Nebraska predicted to land defensive player from transfer portal

Former San Diego State linebacker Owen Chambliss visited Nebraska on Saturday and it sounds like that could be the only trip he takes.

I mentioned on Friday that there was a good chance Chambliss would be one and done and could commit to the Huskers shortly after his visit.

I continue to hear that’s the case and went ahead and put in a commit prediction for Nebraska to land the talented linebacker. Texas is one school to watch for but in talking to a source close to his recruitment, a commitment to the Huskers is now imminent.

Chambliss is one of the top linebackers available in the transfer portal. He’s currently rated the No. 130 player overall and the No. 6 linebacker in the transfer portal rating.

Chambliss is coming off a big year for the Aztecs where he totaled 109 tackles, 10 for loss, four sacks, one interception and five passes defended.

He has developed in to the, ‘jack of all trades,’ kind of player we saw in high school where he routinely lined up as an edge rusher, outside linebacker, inside linebacker and safety and was recruited all three positions.

Chambliss has his former defensive coordinator from San Diego State, Rob Aurich, now at Nebraska and thats huge for him.

He has a strong comfort level with Aurich, knows the defense and feels he’s the coach who can continue to develop him and get him to the NFL.