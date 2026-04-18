Nebraska secures transfer commitment from former Boston College center Boden Kapke

Fred Hoiberg and Nebraska have their center for next season, landing Boston College transfer Boden Kapke out of the portal. He announced the news on social media.

The 6-foot-11 junior was a part-time starter this season, averaging 26.8 minutes per contest and starting 17 of the Eagles’ 31 games. Across those 31 games, he was the team’s third-leading scorer at 10.6 points per game. He also added 5.7 rebounds a night, while knocking down 29 of 87 attempts (33%) from 3-point range.

Kapke scored in double-figures on 18 separate occasions, and became one of the ACC’s best centers during conference play. In league contests, he averaged 12.1 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 49% from the field.

That included scoring in double figures in his final five regular-season contests, highlighted by a career-high 25 points against Virginia Tech. He knocked down 11 of his 18 shots against the Hokies, included three 3-pointers, to go along with eight rebounds.

The Victoria Park, Minnesota native is a massive addition to the Huskers’ frontcourt after the graduation of senior Reink Mast and the decision of junior Berke Buyuktuncel to enter the portal. That duo combined for 19.8 points and 11.3 rebounds per game in 2025-26, leaving a big hole to fill.

But Hoiberg and his staff have prioritized a couple of excellent fits with Kapke and Belmont transfer Sam Orme, who committed to NU last week.

Huskers have reloaded the frontcourt

The 6’10 native of Carmel, Indiana, spent three seasons with the Bruins after signing with Belmont out of high school. But with head coach Casey Alexander leaving for the Kansas State job this offseason, he opted to enter college basketball free agency.

The Huskers worked quickly, beating out the Wildcats to land his services.

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound Orme was a second-team All-Missouri Valley selection this year, averaging 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He notched career-high 22 in a regular season win over Drake in February and was one of the league’s most effective outside shooters.

On top of hitting nearly 56% of his shots from the field, Orme connected on 39.7% of his 3-point attempts — knocking down 48 in total this season.