New Mexico State WR transfer Donovan Faupel breaks down his commitment to Arkansas

New Mexico State transfer receiver Donovan Faupel has committed to Arkansas.

Faupel is coming off a two-day official visit to the Razorbacks after visiting UCLA earlier in the week. We heard some strong buzz for Arkansas and put in a commit prediction on Wednesday.

The talented receiver pulled the trigger earlier today.

“I loved my trip, it felt like home,” Faupel said. “Arkansas checked every box for me, from player development, opportunity, and culture.

“It’s a place where hard work is the standard, and that’s the environment I want to be in. I love the all around fit and can’t wait to get going.”

Faupel said he connected with multiple coaches on the visit.

“Coach (Larry) Smith the receiver coach , coach (Tim) Cramsey the OC, and of course coach Silverfield, were all great to be around,” Faupel said. “They made me at home right away and like I said, I love the culture and I’m very excited about my decision.”

Faupel has one year of eligibility left and plans to enroll in time for Spring practice.

The receiver had a strong season for the Aggies, hauling in 61 passes for 661 yards and seven touchdowns to earn 2nd team All-CUSA. He has a strong athletic frame with some bounce to him and plays with a nice edge.

He was a late bloomer coming out of Centennial and played on a deep receiver corp so touches were limited. He still caught 16 passes for 418 yards (26.1 ave) and four touchdowns.