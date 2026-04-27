Northwestern transfer guard Jayden Reid commits to Memphis

Former Northwestern guard Jayden Reid has committed to Memphis via the NCAA Transfer Portal. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Reid made 34 appearances and 28 starts for Northwestern this past season. He averaged 10.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 25.8 minutes per game. Reid shot 39.0% from the field and 31.7% from beyond the arc.

Reid transferred to Northwestern last offseason after spending two years at USF, where he amassed 64 appearances and 36 starts. In his sophomore season, Reid averaged a career-high 12.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per outing, while shooting 35.8% from 3-point range. Additionally, he was named a member of the All-AAC Freshman Team for his efforts in the 2023-24 season.

Jayden Reid played high school basketball at Long Island Lutheran (NY), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 157 overall player and No. 27 point guard in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

At the time of his commitment to Memphis, Reid was the No. 40 point guard in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. Memphis has made a splash in the portal this offseason as they look to bounce back in the American.

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closed on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.