Notre Dame lands Penn basketball transfer Ethan Roberts

Penn forward Ethan Roberts is transferring to Notre Dame, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

The 6-foot-5 sharpshooter is coming off a junior season where averaged a team-high 16.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this season, while shooting 40.1% from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc. He also earned All-Ivy League Second-Team honors despite playing in only 23 games this year.

Roberts missed Ivy League Tournament or the NCAA Tournament due to a concussion he suffered in practice — his second of the season. He also missed Penn’s final four non-conference games after suffering a blow to the head in the Quakers’ loss to Villanova.

It was the latest chapter in a career marked by significant injuries for one of the country’s best shooters. Roberts spent one season at Drake prior to transferring to Penn. But he never saw any game action at Drake after suffering a preseason injury and ultimately redshirted.

Before his time with the Bluejays, Robert signed out of high school to play at Army, where he made 33 appearances and 31 starts as a true freshman.

He had a breakout campaign for the Black Knights, averaging 12.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per outing and was named the Patriot League’s Rookie of the Year. He finished 11th in total points in the league that year and has continued to be a major scoring weapon when healthy.

Roberts is a much-needed addition for the Fighting Irish

The Fighting Irish will need exactly that after a major exodus from the program after this season. Three of the team’s top four scorers — Jalen Haralson (16.2 PPG), Markus Burton (18.5 PPG) and Cole Certa (12.8 PPG) — all entered the portal last month.

Burton and Certa have already found new homes at Indiana and Clemson, respectively. Haralson, meanwhile, was one of the most coveted players available before committing to Tennessee earlier this week.

In total, seven players from last year’s ND roster entered the portal. And Roberts is their first addition as they look to rebuild a roster ahead of a pivotal fourth season for Micah Shrewsberry next year.