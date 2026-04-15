Notre Dame star transfer Jalen Haralson commits to Tennessee

Tennessee‘s offseason roster overhaul continues, with Rick Barnes landing one of the top wings in the transfer portal in former Notre Dame guard/forward Jalen Haralson, according to On3’s Joe Tipton.

The former top-20 recruit in the 2025 class is coming off a freshman season where he led the Fighting Irish in scoring (16.2 points per game), was second on the team in rebounds (4.0) and assists (2.6). Haralson chose the Vols over Ohio State and North Carolina, securing another elite offensive weapon for Barnes and his staff.

The 6-foot-7 slasher was named an All-ACC Honorable Mention after his lone year in South Bend, shooting 52% from the field while starting 23 of his 27 games. Haralson also led the Irish in scoring 10 times this season while producing double-digit scoring efforts in all but three games. And while he did struggle to score outside — knocking down just 5 of 25 3-point attempts — Haralson will be one of the SEC’s most dynamic forwards next season.

“I’m a versatile guy,” Haralson said of his game before his freshman year. “I can do a lot of things on the court. Coming in, I don’t want to hold myself to just one position or doing one thing. I can rebound, push the pace. I can score the ball. I can pass. I can do a lot of things. So it’s really just making an impact on the game.”

Tennessee loading up on offense in the portal

Haralson also carried one of the country’s highest usage rates at 33.1, which measures the percentage of team plays used by a player while they were on the floor. He was expected to team up with star guard Markus Burton to lead one of the country’s best backcourts, but Burton missed the majority of the season due to injury.

He is the latest in a series of offensive-focused additions as the Vols have turned their roster over after three straight losses in the Elite 8. Last week, Tennessee landed Cal transfer Dai Dai Ames, who averaged 16.9 points per game to go along with 2.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game this season. That included a 37.6% clip from deep and an 85% clip from the free throw line.

Prior to the portal even officially opening, they also landed Belmont transfer Tyler Lundblade. He was the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year in 2025-26, leading the Bruins in scoring at 15.6 points per game. He also shot 43% from the field and knocked down a conference-leading 115 3-pointers while making 40% from beyond the arc.

Barnes and Co. have also shored up their depth up front with Loyola-Chicago transfer forward Miles Rubin, another top-100 player in the portal.