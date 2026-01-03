Offers pouring in for Transfer Portal OL Brock Riker who gives the latest on his process
Texas State offensive lineman Brock Riker has quickly become one of the most sought-after players at his position since entering the Transfer Portal on Friday.
Scholarships are flowing in.
Alabama, Penn State, Oklahoma, Illinois, South Carolina, Utah, Florida, Houston, UNC and Kansas State have all offered.
More opportunities are likely to come for the 6-foot-4, 285-pound Riker.
Texas, Ole Miss, Oregon, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Miami and James Madison have reached as well.
Riker will soon put together his next steps and plans to take three to four visits before choosing his next destination.
Riker ranks as the No. 4 interior offensive lineman and No. 84 player overall in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings.
On3 ranked Riker as a four-star high school recruit in the 2024 class. He is Brock (Texas) High product.