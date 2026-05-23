Oklahoma State lands commitment from UCF transfer Jordan Burks

Oklahoma State has added another big piece out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, earning a commitment from former UCF forward Jordan Burks, according to On3’s Joe Tipton.

The 6-foot-9 Burks will be joining his fourth school in as many years after spending his freshman season at Kentucky, his sophomore year at Georgetown and his junior campaign with the Knights. He is coming off a career-best season in Orlando, where he averaged 13.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per night, shooting 45.5% from the field and 37.3% from behind the arc.

He was the team’s third-leading scorer behind seniors Riley Kugel and Themus Felks, and Burks finished among the top-20 in the Big 12 in 3-pointers made, offensive rating and true shooting percentage.

An Alabama native, he currently has one year of eligibility remaining but could gain another if the NCAA ultimately passes the five-in-five rule its set to vote on next month.

Burks, who was ranked as a three-star prospect out of high school in the Class of 2023, played sparingly at Kentucky as a freshman as part of what would be John Calipari’s final recruiting class. He opted to move on when new head coach Mark Pope was hired, landing with the Hoyas for his sophomore season. At Georgetown, he played in each of the team’s 34 games — starting 11 — but wanted a bigger role after averaging 5.7 points and 3.4 rebounds in just under 19 minutes per game.

Burks looking to take next step with the Cowboys

He found that with Johnny Dawkins and the Knights, becoming one of the Big 12’s most lethal outside shooters. Burks scored 20-plus points five different times during the season and notched double-figures in 23 of the team’s 33 games.

With Oklahoma State, he joins one of the country’s best transfer classes, which came into the day ranked No. 13 in the On3 Industry Team Transfer Portal Rankings. The Cowboys have been aggressive in upgrading their roster after a disappointing end to Year 2 under Steve Lutz. OSU started the season 14-3 — including a 24-point win over Texas A&M in November — but fell apart in Big 12 play. The Cowboys finished just 6-12 in league play and settled for an NIT bid in the postseason.

The talent infusion coming in this offseason with Burks immediately raises expectations. OSU also brings in Georgetown standout center Julius Halaifonua (9.5 points, 4.4 rebounds), Arizona State transfer Andrija Grbovic, Sam Houston backcourt duo Jacob Walker and Kashie Natt, as well as former North Carolina guard Luka Bogavac (9.8 PPG).