Oklahoma transfers Michael Hawkins, Maliek Hawkins commit to West Virginia

West Virginia has landed a daily double out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, securing commitments from Oklahoma transfers Michael Hawkins and Maliek Hawkins, according to ESPN.

The brothers, who both announced plans to hit free agency last month, are the fourth and fifth additions out of the portal for Rich Rodriguez and Co. in the past three days.

Michael, who spent two years with the Sooners at quarterback, appeared in nine games for OU. He served as a backup to both Jackson Arnold and John Mateer, but was forced into action in 2024 in replacement of Arnold. In those seven games, he completed 76 of 120 passes (63%), while throwing for 783 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

He remained in Norman in 2025 despite the Sooners bringing in Mateer as their starter, and also saw action in two games due to Mateer’s thumb injury. This season, he was 15 of 27 (56%) for 167 yards and three touchdowns. Across both seasons, he added 262 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns while averaging 3.1 yards per carry.

A member of the 2024 recruiting class, he signed with OU over offers from Arkansas, TCU and a host of other programs. Now, after two years in an on-and-off starting role, he looks primed to take over the Mountaineers’ offense, which finished with just 10 passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2025.

Mountaineers retooling roster in Year 2 under Rodriguez

Maliek, meanwhile, was a signee for the Sooners in the Class of 2025 out of Frisco Emerson (Texas). A true freshman this year, he didn’t see any game action for OU and will have all four years of eligibility remaining.

Out of high school, he was tabbed as the nation’s No. 707 overall recruit and No. 70 cornerback, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Michael, a four-star recruit at the high school level, is the No. 53 quarterback in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings.

In addition to the two Hawkins brothers, WVU has already landed USC wide receiver transfer Prince Strachan, UNLV linebacker transfer Isaiah Patterson, and Texas-Permian Basin defensive lineman Will LeBlanc.

The Mountaineers also signed a whopping 49 players out of the high school and junior college ranks last month, signaling a wholesale roster change is coming in Morgantown.