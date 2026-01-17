Ole Miss standout WR Cayden Lee plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Ole Miss wide receiver Cayden Lee plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons with the Rebels, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Lee’s decision became public after the final of the portal being open to entrants, but as long as his paperwork was filed by the midnight deadline last night, his name officially be entered over the next few days. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder was one of the team’s top receivers over the past two seasons, hauling in 44 passes for 635 yards and three touchdowns this year.

That followed a sophomore campaign where he was second on the team in receptions (57) and third in receiving yards (874) as the Rebels put together one of the best offensive seasons in the country. But with a major shakeup on Ole Miss’ coaching staff after Lane Kiffin left for LSU — including wide receivers coach George McDonald joining the Bayou Bengals — Lee is looking for a new home.

The Tigers are expected to be one of the major contenders to land him once he officially hits the portal.

Lee is expected to have one year of eligibility remaining at his next destination. He becomes the 20th player from Ole Miss’ 2025 roster to announce his intentions to enter free agency, joining a list that includes some key players from the team that made the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Rebels will have a remade roster in 2026

Star defensive end Princewill Umanmielen entered the portal on Thursday, striking a big blow to Pete Golding’s defense for next season. He joined breakout defensive end Dashawn Womack, a former LSU transfer who was one of the team’s best edge defenders this season. As of publication, neither of those have landed at a new school.

A few former Rebels have already landed in Baton Rouge, though. Offensive lineman Devin Harper and wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. have both committed to LSU.

On the flip side, the Rebels have restocked their roster for Golding’s first year. Former five-star wideout Johntay Cook, formerly of Syracuse and Texas, announced his commitment to Ole Miss on Friday night. He finished the 2025 season with 45 catches for 549 yards and a pair of touchdowns and will be a key figure in the efforts to replace Lee.

Ole Miss has also shored up its defensive secondary with the additions of Auburn transfer Jay Crawford, Florida’s Sharif Denson, Florida State’s Edwin Joseph and Georgia’s Joenel Aguero. Each were partial or full-time starters at their previous schools and will be counted on to rebuild the Rebels’ back end.

Golding and Go. also landed former five-star quarterback Deuce Knight, who could be the team’s opening day starter depending on the result of Trinidad Chambliss‘ eligibility lawsuit.