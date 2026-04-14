Providence forward Jamier Jones signs with Missouri out of NCAA Transfer Portal

Former Providence forward Jamier Jones has signed with Missouri out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos.

The 6’6, 220-pound wing was a Big East All-Freshman Team selection this season after averaging 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game for the Friars. But Jones, a Florida native, opted to enter the portal after head coach Kim English was fired and replaced by USF’s Bryan Hodgson.

He was quickly connected to the Tigers, who hired former Providence assistant Tim Fuller as the team’s general manager last offseason. Missouri hosted him for an official visit over the weekend of April 12, and now has locked in one of the top available forwards in the portal.

Jones shot an impressive 57% from the field in his lone year with the Friars, also knocking down 39% of his 3-pointers — albeit only on 31 attempts. He’ll give the Tigers a big-bodied presence who can slash and score from the wing, and he is a menace in transition for opposing defenses. Jones finished in the top-20 in the Big East in free throw attempts and free throw makes, as well as offensive rebound percentage and player efficiency rating.

And he did all of that while occupying a loaded starting lineup that included new Illinois wing Stefan Vaaks, Creighton transfer-in Oswin Erhunmwunse, All-Big East guard Jaylin Sellers and 16 PPG scorer Jason Edwards.

Jones part of a roster reload for the Tigers

The former top-50 national recruit out of high school will now be a major centerpiece for the Tigers as they look for a fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in five seasons under Dennis Gates.

Missouri will be replacing a heavy portion of its production last season at the forward spot with All-SEC honoree Mark Mitchell graduating. But they do return fellow starter Trent Pierce, who averaged better than 11 points per game in SEC play.

Gates and Co. also landed Tennessee transfer big Jaylen Carey on Monday, adding some significant beef to their frontcourt. Along with Mitchell graduating, so is starting center Shawn Phillips Jr., a key physical force who was one of the league’s better rebounders.

The 6-foot-8, 265-pounder is one of the nation’s premier offensive rebounders and is coming off a season with the Vols where he averaged 7.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in just over 18 minutes per contest. His offensive rebounding percentage of 14.8% ranks in the top-20 all-time in SEC play, something the Tigers very much need heading into next season.