Report: BYU guard Rob Wright plans to enter Transfer Portal

BYU guard Rob Wright plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, Jeff Goodman reports. The 6-foot-1 guard spent just one season with the Cougars after transferring from Baylor.

This season, Wright averaged 18.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists across 35 games. He started every game for BYU, shooting 46.7% from the field and 41% from the 3-point line in a breakout season.

BYU finished the season 23-12 with a first-round loss in the NCAA Tournament, falling as a 6-seed against First Four team Texas before seeing their opponent run all the way to the Sweet 16. The Cougars faced a setback midway through the season when star Richie Saunders went down with a season-ending injury.

Wright arrived at BYU after one season with Baylor, where he averaged 11.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists as a freshman. Before that, he ranked as the No. 28 recruit in the Rivals Industry Rankings for the 2024 class.

AJ Dybantsa on BYU future

Amid a strong freshman season at BYU, AJ Dybantsa continues to make his case to go No. 1 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft. But he indicated he might not wind up declaring, instead saying he “might not leave” BYU, after all.

Dybantsa dropped hints about his future while speaking with Deseret News, telling McKay Coppins his mom wants him to get his degree. When asked whether he thinks he’ll go No. 1 overall, Dybantsa responded, “I might not leave,” and he clarified he “might not leave college” when asked what he meant.

Dybantsa also said he has “just got to get to the end of the season” and still might wind up leaving for the draft. Of course, he expects the “one more year” chants to ring down as BYU goes through its final regular-season games. But he added he’ll have to talk with his mother.

“No, because my mom wants me to graduate,” Dybantsa said when asked whether he made up his mind about declaring. “So I might not leave. But I might leave. I don’t know.

“The fans might get into my head and talk about one more year, maybe three more years. I don’t know. But I’m going to have to talk to my mom.”

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.