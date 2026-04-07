Report: Kentucky forward Andrija Jelavić entering NCAA Transfer Portal

Kentucky sophomore forward Andrija Jelavić is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season with the Wildcats, according to a report from DraftExpress’ Jonathan Givony.

The 6-foot-11 native of Croatia signed with UK last offseason as one of a host of new additions for Mark Pope in Year 2 helming the program. He appeared in 32 of the team’s 36 games, including 20 starts.

Across those 32 appearances, he averaged 5.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game, shooting 48% from the field, 28% from behind the arc and knocking down 53% of his free throws. Jelavic came to program from Serbia, where played two seasons for Mega Superbet in the Adriatic League. In 2024-25, he averaged 11.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.5 minutes per outing while shooting 48% from the field, 30% from deep and 69% from the free-throw line in 29 games played.

His original choice to come to Kentucky was an easy one.

“He said, ‘Tell your agent that you want to commit,’” Jelavić told KSR during the offseason. “I told him and I instantly committed — I didn’t even talk to the other college coaches. So Mark Pope was the first and only coach I spoke to about that.”

He signed with the Wildcats in April, but didn’t arrive on campus until August as he finished up his time with Superbet and completed his academic schedule. He began practicing with the team, but wasn’t actually cleared by the NCAA until October due to academic issues.

Once he got onto the floor, Jelavić had an up-and-down first season at the college level. He came off the bench in the team’s first 12 games, averaging 5.4 points per contest. He earned the starting nod in SEC play, but finished just eighth on the team in minutes as the Wildcats relied on a guard-heavy lineup with the injury to former five-star center Jayden Quaintance.

He upped his scoring average slightly, but was unable to break through as a key piece of the Wildcats’ starting group. Now, he’ll look for a new home with two years left to play.

Jelavić is the sixth UK player to announce his intentions to enter the portal, joining guards Jaland Lowe, Denzel Aberdeen and Jasper Johnson, along with forwards Brandon Garrison and Mouhamed Dioubate.