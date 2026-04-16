Sacramento State guard Mikey Williams enters transfer portal

Sacramento State guard Mikey Williams has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-3 guard started his college career by committing to Penny Hardaway and Memphis, but redshirted while dealing with legal trouble stemming from a case in California. He then transferred to UCF, spending one season under Johnny Dawkins before testing the market again.

This season, Williams moved back to his home state to play at Sacramento State under Mike Bibby. He averaged 17.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 21 games for the Hornets.

Sacramento State finished the season 10-21 overall and 6-12 in Big Sky games, both an improvement over the previous season. The program drew increased attention with big names including Bibby and Williams, along with general manager Shaquille O’Neal.

He ranked No. 51 in the Rivals Industry Rankings, and No. 9 among shooting guards, in the 2023 class. His $2.3 million On3 NIL Valuation ranks among the top in college basketball with more than 3.7 million followers on Instagram and 2.1 million followers on TikTok.

Study on 2025-26 NIL spending

Since the NIL era began in 2021, college basketball has seen a surge in spending. In 2025-26, an estimated $932.5 million was spent on NIL products and services for men’s and women’s basketball, according to a study from Opendorse.

The surge in spending comes in Year 5 of the NIL era and also includes revenue-sharing for the first time. For comparison, in Year 1, schools spent an estimated $314.4 million on NIL products and services for college basketball. That number included both commercial NIL deals and dollars from collectives.

The power conferences – the Big Ten, Big 12, ACC, SEC and Big East – spend between $7 million and $10 million on a roster, on average, according to Opendorse. For comparison, power conference women’s basketball rosters average between $1 million and $5 million.

From there, the “B Tier” rosters in men’s basketball cost between $2 million and $5 million. Conferences in that category include the American, Atlantic 10, Mountain West, Pac-12 and Horizon League. Other low- and mid-major leagues have rosters between $1 million and $2 million in the “C Tier.”

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.