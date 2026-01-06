Sacramento State WR transfer Jordan Anderson has committed to San Jose State
Anderson originally signed with Oregon State out of high school as part of the class of ’24 before transferring to Sacramento State.
He played in all 12 games last season, starting nine for the Hornets and finished the season with 24 catches for 361 yards. He played in three games with Oregon State as a freshman so he was able to redshirt and will now have three years of eligibility left.
“There are a lot of great reasons why I chose San José State,” Anderson said. “and I could “The main ones are the offense and how the coaching staff treated me and my family when we were on campus.
“Being in an offense that truly values wide receivers was important to me and San Jose State matched exactly what I was looking for. The overall fit for me is going to be amazing, especially with how they plan to utilize me on the field to allow me to showcase my talents.”
Anderson has always been one of better pure route runners in the region and does a great job setting up an opposing corner. He changes speeds well and shows an extra burst when the ball is in the air.
He improved as a pass catcher and has a nice all around game with the versatility to play in the slot or out wide. He’s not a burner but is able to get separation because of how he runs his routes and his ability to change speeds.
He’s a player we think can plug and and compete for a starting spot for the Spartans right away.