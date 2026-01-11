San Jose State transfer OL Nate Hale committed to Arizona and broke down his decision

After taking official visits to UCLA and Arizona over the last week, San Jose State offensive line transfer Nate Hale is headed to Tuscon to play for the Wildcats.

Hale said his familiarity with the Wildcat staff, who initially recruited him to San Jose State played a big role.

“UCLA was great and they’re definitely building something there but I committed to Arizona on my trip,” Hale said. “A lot of the staff there is the same staff that was at San Jose State my freshman year and it was great to see so many familiar faces.

“I love coach B (Brent Brennan), he was one of the first coaches to offer me out of high school. I love his energy, authenticity and his belief in me and I can’t wait to play for him and go block for Noah (Fifita).”

UA OL coach Josh Oglesby played a big tole in his decision as well.

“It’s always impossible to say no to coach O,” Hale said. “I’m so excited to play for him again and I ahve a great connection with their OC Seth Doege as well.

“It was a tough decision but me and my family talked and prayed about it and we felt that Arizona was the best all around fit for me.”

Hale is a player we saw a lot of out of high school where he prepped for state power Orange Lutheran (Calif.). He signed with the Spartans as part of the class of 2023 and started 10 games as a right tackle this past season.

“I’m going to stay at tackle at Arizona as well,” Hale said. “They said they want me to come in to compete and contribute immediately.

“That was my first time in Tucson and I loved the campus and awesome facilities. I know I can develop on and off the field so I’m really excited about my decision.”

Hale will have two years of eligibility left and has the game experience and all around skill set to be a potential plug and play tackle and compete for a starting spot right away.

