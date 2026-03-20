South Carolina forward Elijah Strong plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal per his agency Victory Sports Management.

Strong averaged 10.0 points and 2.3 rebounds per game this season. The 6-foot-8 junior shot 44.4 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from three. He started 18 games for the Gamecocks.

Strong committed to Boston College out of high school where he played his first two collegiate seasons. He averaged 9.6 points and 4.1 rebounds as a sophomore.

Through three seasons, Strong has scored 630 career points and 38 career starts.

Strong graduates from Myers Park High School in Charlotte, North Carolina. He won a 4A State Championship his senior year earning Most Outstanding Player honors.