Southern Utah transfer wide receiver Shane Carr has committed to Kentucky, On3’s Pete Nakos reports.

This past season, the Bakersfield native hauled in 50 receptions for 744 yards and four touchdowns. Over the past two years, Carr boasts 81 catches for 1,371 yards and 10 touchdowns. He becomes Kentucky‘s fourth receiver addition out of the Portal, joining Louisville‘s Brock Coffman, UAB‘s Xavier Daisy, and Arkansas‘ Ja’Kayden Ferguson.

Carr was tabbed as the No. 934 ranked player (No. 127 wide receiver) in On3’s Transfer Portal Rankings.

The former Southern Utah receiver is the latest addition out of the Transfer Portal for newly hired Kentucky head coach Will Stein. Stein, who pulled double duty as Oregon‘s offensive coordinator until its loss to Indiana in Semifinals of the College Football Playoff, explained his recruiting philosophy at his introductory press conference.

“Guys still want to be recruited old school,” Stein said. “You have to know mom, grandma, aunt, coach. Have you to be completely entrenched in these people’s lives. When you can do that, you don’t always have to be the highest bidder. If the first conversation is about money, probably not the place for you. Not because lack of it. We have plenty of that here.”

“I talked to about 10,000 people at the basketball game, all willing and supportive of the program. I know we have that. But that can’t be the first thing you talk about. I want guys that love football, that want to compete every single day, be the best version of themselves and win.”

Carr becomes another target for Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey, who originally committed to Nebraska following his transfer from Notre Dame, but flipped his commitment to Stein and Kentucky the following day.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.