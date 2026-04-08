Stanford transfer Lara Somfai commits to TCU

Stanford transfer Lara Somfai has committed to TCU, she told On3. The 6-3 freshman averaged 10.8 points and 9.1 rebounds during her rookie campaign and was one of the most highly-regarded post players in the portal.

“I think mainly it was the coaching staff,” Somfai told On3 of what drew her to TCU. “They are absolutely incredible. The way they view basketball is what first caught my attention. I love playing basketball because it’s a very much my outlet. It just makes me so happy and I think it’s very creative and that’s why I like playing basketball.”

“I think they view it very much the same way,” she added. “They’re all about loving what you do and keeping that love for basketball and I think you can tell that through all the players that come to their program.”

TCU head coach Mark Campbell is known for forming strong relationships with his players, and that’s no exception for Somfai, who’s only known him well for a short time.

“He’s such an honest human being in such a very personable way,” she said. “I think in a head coach, I am very much looking for that — being able to have those honest and meaningful conversations with them. I love like how close he is to his family, how passionate he is about basketball. I think all those things very much matter in a person, let alone someone you’re spending literally your whole day with every single day.”

Somfai fills the first of many spots for the Horned Frogs, as they’ll need to replace seven graduating seniors and four transfer departures.



