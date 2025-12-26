Sun Belt Conference's leading tackler headed to the Transfer Portal

The Sun Belt Conference’s leading tackler in Southern Miss standout linebacker Chris Jones plans to go into the Transfer Portal, On3 is told by his advisor Lawrence Hopkins.

Jones racked up 134 tackles as a sophomore, averaging 10.3 stops per game. He was a First-Team All-Conference selection.

The 6-foot, 230-pound Jones is a product of Hartfield Academy in Mississippi. He’ll have two years of eligibility at his next destination.

Jones added 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and an interceptions helping Southern Miss go 7-6 and earn a spot in the New Orleans Bowl.

Jones had 46 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception in 2024.