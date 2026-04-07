Syracuse star forward Donnie Freeman enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Syracuse star sophomore forward Donnie Freeman is headed to the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons with the Orange, On3 has learned.

A former top-10 overall recruit in the 2024 class, Freeman was one of the country’s premier freshman last season, averaging 13.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists in just over 25 minutes per game. He returned as a sophomore despite being mocked in the second round of multiple NBA drafts, hoping to improve his stock even further.

His efficiency took a slight hit in 2025-26, but he upped his scoring average to 16.9 PPG while still shooting 47% from the field. Freeman was also one of the ACC’s top rebounders and finished in the top 20 in the league in both free throws attempted and made.

But the Orange struggled as a unit, stumbling to a 15-17 record and 6-12 record. A big part of that was Freeman missing nearly a month in the first half of the season due to a lower leg injury.

During that span, Syracuse was just 5-4 with losses to Houston, Kansas, Iowa State and a win over Tennnessee. However, head coach Adrian Autry was fired after the season and replaced by Siena head coach and former SU legend Gerry McNamara.

With that upheaval, Freeman is now entering college basketball free agency and looking for his next destination with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The Bahamas native, who spent his prep years in the D.C. area, is expected to be one of the top players in the portal with Kentucky considered to be one of the main contenders to land him.

Orange gain one transfer, lose another

Just hours prior to Freeman’s name appearing in the portal, McNamara and Co. got their first big news of the offseason.

Siena transfer Gavin Doty, one of the top forwards available in the portal, will follow his former coach to play for the Orange. Ranked as the No. 57 overall player and No. 8 small forward in On3 Industry Portal Rankings, Doty is coming off a sophomore season where he averaged 18.0 points and 6.9 rebounds.

He led the MAAC in numerous statistical categories, including points, minutes played, win shares, and box plus-minus. He is the first addition of the offseason for SU, which will be replacing its top five scorers from last year. Freeman is one of three players to already announce their plans to enter the portal, and the Orange lose three seniors to graduation.