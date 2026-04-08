Tennessee transfer Talaysia Cooper commits to Ole Miss

Tennessee transfer Talaysia Cooper has committed to Ole Miss, sources told On3.

The 6-0 junior from Turbeville (SC) averaged 16 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.7 steals per game last season. Cooper started her college career at South Carolina, transferring to the Lady Vols following her freshman campaign.

Cooper was named to the 2024-25 SEC All-Defensive Team and was a five-star recruit out of high school.

This marks Ole Miss’ first portal addition, with several more likely to come.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal tracker. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter (X) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.