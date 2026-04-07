Texas A&M forward Ruben Dominguez entering NCAA Transfer Portal

Texas A&M’s Ruben Dominguez is entering the portal after one season, according to DraftExpress’ Jonathan Givony.

The 22-year-old played for Bilbao Basket in the Liga Endesa, the top pro basketball league in Spain, prior to coming stateside. Known as a 3-point marksman, he lived up to that reputation in College Station. While playing in all 34 of the Aggies’ games, he averaged 10.2 points and 2.3 rebounds while hitting 40.7% of his attempts overall and 40% from behind the arc.

Of his 253 total shots this year, 215 came from 3.

Dominguez jumped out to a scorching-hot start to the season, scoring in double-figures in 15 of the team’s first 18 games. That included a career-high 30 against Manhattan in November, where he knocked down 10 of 14 3-pointers and led the team in scoring. He also put up big games against A&M’s non-conference Power 4 opponents, with 18 against Pittsburgh and 21 in a romp over Florida State.

And his start to SEC play was equally impressive, as he averaged 14.0 points per game and knocked down 16 3-pointers in his first four games. He hit a slump for most of the rest of the year though, only scoring in double-figures four more times as the Aggies lost 8 of their final 13 games.

In the team’s 18 SEC games, his overall shooting and 3-point percentages dropped to 35%.

A sophomore this season, Dominguez is expected to have two more years of eligibility at his next destination. He was one of A&M’s 12 new additions last offseason for new head coach Bucky McMillan.

The Aggies also brought in Indiana SF Mackenzie Mgbako, Kansas transfer SG Rylan Griffen, Kansas transfer PF Zach Clemence, Creighton transfer PG Pop Isaacs, Texas transfer PF Jamie Vinson, NC State transfer SG Marcus Hill, North Alabama transfer PG Jacari Lane, Samford transfer PG Josh Holloway, Texas Tech transfer PF Federiko Federiko, USC transfer PF Rashaun Agee, and and four-star combo guard signee Jeremiah Green.

A&M finished the season 22-12 and 11-7 in the SEC, returned to the NCAA Tournament and upset No. 7-seed St. Mary’s before falling to No. 2 Houston in the second round. With Dominguez hitting the portal, the Aggies are now looking at replacing eight of their nine top rotation players this season.