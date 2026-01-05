Texas RB transfer Jerrick Gibson commits to Purdue

Texas sophomore running back transfer Jerrick Gibson has committed to Purdue out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned.

Gibson spent two seasons with the Longhorns, coming into Austin as one of the crown jewels in their 2024 recruiting class. As a true freshman, he was one of the team’s top backs, rushing 78 times for 377 yards and four touchdowns as Texas advanced to the College Football Playoff.

He returned in 2025 looking for an even bigger role, but was stuck in a logjam at the running spot with Tre Wisner and CJ Baxter, among others. Across the team’s first four games, he carried only 37 times, totaling 152 yards and a touchdown.

After the team’s win over rival Oklahoma in early October, Gibson opted to leave the team and preserve his redshirt having only appeared in four games.

“They wanted to redshirt and transfer,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said at the time of Gibson and fellow running back Will Stone. “Who will take those carries is everybody. Whether that’s Tre (Wisner), whether that’s Christian (Clark), whether that’s James (Simon), whether that’s Cedric (Baxter) when he gets back. So, we’ve got ample bodies and we should be okay in that aspect of it all.”

Gibson entered into the portal officially earlier this week, and the Boilermakers worked quickly to land him.

The On3 Industry Portal Ranking tabs Gibson as the No. 150 overall prospect and No. 19 running available. As a high school prospect coming out of national powerhouse IMG Academy (Fla.), he was tabbed as the country’s No. 117 recruit and No. 7 running back.

Now after two seasons on the Forty Acres, he’ll look to get his career rebooted under Barry Odom and Co., who finished 2-10 in 2025. The Boilermakers were among the worst offenses in the country, ranking No. 105 nationally in rushing.