Top available players in the NCAA Transfer Portal

Only five days have elapsed since the NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened, but there’s been tons of activity — including hundreds of early commitments.

With nine days still to go in the window, we’re sure to see even more big-name entries but as it stands today, six of the top 10 players in the portal have yet to announce their next destination. Expand that to the top 25, and 15 are still available.

With that in mind, On3 runs down the latest news and intel on the best available:

QB Sam Leavitt

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 1

Previous School: Arizona State

Leavitt entered the 2025 season as a darkhorse Heisman candidate after a breakout campaign as a redshirt freshman, where he completed nearly 62 percent of his passes for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns to just six interceptions. He was riddled by injuries though, missing the team’s final five regular-season games. He has already visited Kentucky and LSU, and Tennessee is expected to host him beginning on Wednesday.

WR Cam Coleman

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 2

Previous School: Auburn

Coleman was the crown jewel of Auburn’s 2024 recruiting class after he flipped late in the cycle from Texas A&M. Despite lackluster quarterback play during each of his first two years, he managed to haul in 84 passes for 1,215 yards and 12 touchdowns across his two seasons and is currently the No. 1-ranked receiver in the portal. Texas, Texas Tech, Texas A&M and Alabama are considered to be the top threats to land him.

EDGE Chaz Coleman

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 3

Previous School: Penn State

Coleman was an On3 True Freshman Midseason All-American selection this year as part of a solid freshman season. The former four-star recruit totaled eight tackles, including three tackles for loss and a sack, while adding two fumble recoveries across nine games. He is considered to be arguably the highest-upside prospect in the portal at a premium position. LSU, Tennessee and Ohio State have each hosted him for visits.

EDGE Damon Wilson II

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 5

Previous School: Missouri

Wilson joined the Tigers out of the transfer portal going into 2025 after starting his career at Georgia. He flourished in Columbia, leading the Tigers with 9.0 sacks to go with 23 total tackles, an interception and two batted passes. He amassed 54 total pressures this season, which tied for 11th among all edge rushers in college football last season. He sent his name in for feedback about the NFL Draft, but is instead looking to take his talents elsewhere for a final season at the college level. Texas, Ohio State and Miami are seen as the early teams to watch for Wilson.

OT Jacarrius Peak

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 6

Previous School: NC State

The No. 1 offensive tackle in the portal recently visited Texas A&M, with Oregon and Texas also heavily involved. Peak started at left tackle in 2025 and right tackle in 2024 for the Wolfpack and blocked for recent Alabama addition Hollywood Smothers. He is expected to visit the Crimson Tide later this week as they hope to reshape their offensive line room in Year 3 under Kalen DeBoer.

EDGE John Henry Daley

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 8

Previous School: Utah

During the 2025 season, Daley starred along the edge during the first 11 games of the year before sustaining an injury against Kansas State. He finished the season with 48 tackles, including 17.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. Before going down with his injury, Daley was tied for the FBS lead in tackles for loss. He was also ranked second in the country in sacks. Michigan, BYU and Notre Dame are among those heavily in pursuit.

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 11

Previous School: Washington

Williams announced his plans to enter the portal on Tuesday, setting off a firestorm after he reportedly agreed to a new deal with the Huskies to return in 2026 just a few days ago. Williams assumed the team’s starting quarterback role in the spring and had a breakout sophomore season this fall. He led the Huskies to a 9-4 finish while completing 256 of 354 attempts (70%) and throwing for 3,065 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also added 611 yards and six touchdowns on the ground, averaging better than 4 yards per carry. Washington reportedly plans to enforce the contract he signed, and does not plan on assisting him in entering the portal.

EDGE Jayden Woods

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 13

Previous School: Florida

Woods was one of the country’s best true freshman defensive ends, totaling 28 tackles, five tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He was the team’s co-leader in sacks and was tied for second in TFLs despite starting the season down the depth chart behind more experience veteran players. Missouri, Texas and a host of other programs have pursued him, but the latest intel from On3’s Pete Nakos suggest he is leaning toward a return to Gainesville.

SAF Koi Perich

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 14

Previous School: Minnesota

Perich is one of the nation’s premier defensive players, earning All-Big Ten honors each of his first two seasons in Minnesota. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound defensive back ranked third on the team this season with 82 total tackles, including 8 for loss, one interception, one sack and one forced fumble defensively. Perich also contributed 617 return yards, including 499 on kick returns, on special teams while adding seven receptions for 89 yards offensively. A pair of Big Ten rivals are the early favorites for him.

DL Mandrell Desir

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 15

Previous School: Florida State

Desir, who led Florida State in sacks with 6.5 and tackles for loss with 7.5 this season, was selected to the On3 Freshman All-America Team last month. He finished his freshman season with 30 tackles, a forced fumble, one quarterback hurry and a pass breakup. And he just missed being named ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year by just two points to Cal’s Luke Ferrelli. Both Mandrell and his twin brother, Darryll, both were key figures in the Florida State defensive line rotation.