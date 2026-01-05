Top committed players in the NCAA Transfer Portal

The official opening of the NCAA Transfer Portal is off to a roaring start, as more than 3,000 FBS players has entered their names into college football’s version of free agency in the past 72-plus hours. Commitments have already started in rolling in as well, with three of the top 10 players currently in the portal having already announced their next destination.

Over the next few weeks before the spring semester begins, we’ll see thousands more, but after almost four full days, here are the top committed players currently in the portal.

Note: Players do not officially exit the portal until they have signed and enrolled at their next school.

QB Drew Mestemaker – Oklahoma State

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 4

Mestemaker is following head coach Eric Morris from North Texas to Oklahoma State, giving the Cowboys one of the portal’s top overall players this cycle. A former walk-on, he played in five games as a freshman — including a standout showing in UNT’s bowl game — before taking over the starting role as a redshirt freshman this fall. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder set the college football world on fire with his second act, completing 70.2% of his passes while throwing leading the FBS in passing with 4,129 yards in 12 games. On top of that, he threw for 31 touchdowns to just seven interceptions and was named the American Athletic Conference’s offensive player of the year.

QB Brendan Sorsby – Texas Tech

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 6

Sorsby finished the 2025 season tied for 10th in the FBS with 27 passing touchdowns to just five interceptions to go along with 2,800 yards on 61.6-percent passing in 12 games for Cincinnati. That matches up well with his 2024 production for the Bearcats, when he threw for 2,813 yards on 64-percent passing and 18 touchdowns to seven interceptions. Sorsby previously spent two seasons at Indiana (2022-23), where he threw for a combined 1,595 yards and 15 touchdowns to six interceptions in 11 total games in Bloomington.

RB Caleb Hawkins – Oklahoma State

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 8

Hawkins emerged as a true freshman this past season to end the year as the country’s leader in rushing touchdowns with 25. That was in addition to 1,434 yards rushing, which ranked him fifth in the FBS. That helped him to earn a True Freshman All-American selection according to On3.

The RB also proved himself a dynamic pass-catcher with 32 receptions for 370 yards and four more scores. He is a huge addition for the Cowboys, coming in as the No. 8 overall player and No. 2 running back in On3’s transfer portal rankings.

CB Jontez Williams – USC

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 14

Williams played 32 games during his time in Ames, but was limited to only five as a junior due to a season-ending knee injury. In those five contests, he notched 15 tackles, three pass breakups, a tackle for loss and an interception that he returned 42 yards.

Across his freshman and sophomore seasons, the 5-foot-11, 200-pounder played in all 27 of Iowa State’s games. He broke out as a sophomore in 2024, notching 46 tackles, five pass breakups and a team-leading four interceptions. He was named second-team All-Big 12 after that season, and is expected to have one year of eligibility remaining.

QB Josh Hoover – Indiana

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 15

The Rockwall (Texas) native has started more than 30 games over the past two years in Fort Worth, throwing for more than 8,500 yards and 65 touchdowns while completing better than 65 percent of his passes.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next destination, and is primed to be replacement for Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza as he likely heads to the NFL Draft.

WR Omarion Miller – Arizona State

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 19

Miller is coming off a career-best season as a junior with the Buffaloes. Across 11 games, he hauled in 45 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns, even in the midst of the Buffaloes’ significant offensive struggles at times.

His 18.0 yards per catch average actually led the Big 12 Conference, and he was the only CU receiver with more than 40 receptions on the season. He more than doubled his previous career catches at the college level in one season, too.

WR Nick Marsh – Indiana

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 22

The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder is a huge addition for the Hoosiers, ranking among the top 25 prospects currently in the portal and the No. 3 available wide receiver. He visited Bloomington over the weekend and was also set to see Notre Dame beginning Monday, but is now in the fold for the nation’s No. 1 team this year.

In spite of very up-and-down quarterback play during his two seasons with the Spartans, Marsh established himself as one of the Big Ten’s premier receivers. In his debut campaign, Marsh tallied 41 catches for 649 yards and three touchdowns.His receiving yards and receptions stand as the most by a true freshman in school history. This year, he hauled in 59 catches, totaling 662 yards and six touchdowns.

TE Benjamin Brahmer – Penn State

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 23

Brahmer is another player following his old coach to a new school, reuniting with former ISU head man Matt Campbell in Happy Valley. Brahmer caught 37 passes for 446 yards and six touchdowns in 2025 to earn All-Big 12 honors. In 2024, he caught 10 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown in 2024. As a true freshman in 2023, Brahmer hauled in 28 passes for 352 yards and two scores, which earned him a spot on The Athletic’s freshman All-American team.

IOL Coleton Price – Kentucky

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 24

Price spent the last four seasons at Baylor and was a three-year starter. During the 2024 season, Price was rated by PFF as a 66.3 in pass block, a 69.1 in run block, and a 68.0 overall offensive grade. The 6-foot-3, 320-pounder was eyeing visits to South Carolina, Alabama, and Ole Miss, but instead decided to commit after his first visit.

WR Terrell Anderson – USC

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 26

Across two seasons with the Wolf Pack, Anderson has hauled in 53 passes for 787 yards and six touchdowns, while averaging better than 14 yards per reception.

He really broke out as a sophomore in 2025, bringing in 39 catches for 629 yards (16.1 YPC) and five scores. The Greensboro (N.C.) native ranks as the No. 26 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings and the No. 4 wide receiver available. Anderson is one of what’s expected to be a few additions through the portal to the wide receiver room.

Other notable committed transfer portal prospects

QB Rocco Becht – Penn State

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 28

CB Jay Crawford – Ole Miss

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 32

WR Wyatt Young – Oklahoma State

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 35

WR Trell Harris – Oklahoma

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 38

QB Kenny Minchey – Nebraska

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 44

RB Tre Wisner – Florida State

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 45

WR Chase Sowell – Penn State

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 48

EDGE Tobi Osunsanmi – Indiana

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 54

DL Ian Geffrard – Texas

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 59

SAF Marcus Neal – Penn State

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 69

For the full list of official portal entrants and commitments, follow On3’s Transfer Portal Wire.





