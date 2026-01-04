Top committed players in the NCAA Transfer Portal

The NCAA Transfer Portal has only been open for roughly 72 hours, but commitments are already flying off the board as schools look to lock up their top targets quickly.

That includes a number of players who are following their old coaches to new gigs, but there are a number of others who have quickly found their next destination after one visit — or no visit at all. As the portal continues to spin and more players enter (and commit), On3 breaks down the top players who have already announced where they plan to play next season/

QB Drew Mestemaker – Oklahoma State

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 4

Mestemaker is following head coach Eric Morris from North Texas to Oklahoma State, giving the Cowboys one of the portal’s top overall players this cycle. A former walk-on, he played in five games as a freshman — including a standout showing in UNT’s bowl game — before taking over the starting role as a redshirt freshman this fall. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder set the college football world on fire with his second act, completing 70.2% of his passes while throwing leading the FBS in passing with 4,129 yards in 12 games. On top of that, he threw for 31 touchdowns to just seven interceptions and was named the American Athletic Conference’s offensive player of the year.

WR Nick Marsh – Indiana

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 22

The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder is a huge addition for the Hoosiers, ranking among the top 25 prospects currently in the portal and the No. 3 available wide receiver. He visited Bloomington over the weekend and was also set to see Notre Dame beginning Monday, but is now in the fold for the nation’s No. 1 team this year.

In spite of very up-and-down quarterback play during his two seasons with the Spartans, Marsh established himself as one of the Big Ten’s premier receivers. In his debut campaign, Marsh tallied 41 catches for 649 yards and three touchdowns.His receiving yards and receptions stand as the most by a true freshman in school history. This year, he hauled in 59 catches, totaling 662 yards and six touchdowns.

TE Benjamin Brahmer – Penn State

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 23

Brahmer is another player following his old coach to a new school, reuniting with former ISU head man Matt Campbell in Happy Valley. Brahmer caught 37 passes for 446 yards and six touchdowns in 2025 to earn All-Big 12 honors. In 2024, he caught 10 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown in 2024. As a true freshman in 2023, Brahmer hauled in 28 passes for 352 yards and two scores, which earned him a spot on The Athletic’s freshman All-American team.

CB Jay Crawford – Ole Miss

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 32

Crawford is staying in the SEC after two seasons at Auburn, and will be joining with Ole Miss as the Rebels retool their defense under Pete Golding. The Georgia native started in 18 games earning SEC All-Freshman and On3 True Freshman All-American honors. Across two years, Crawford has 30 tackles and a pair of interceptions to his name. He is currently ranked as the No. 2 cornerback in the portal.

RB Makhi Hughes – Houston

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 66

Hughes was one of the top available running backs last cycle, having amassed 3,116 yards and 24 touchdowns in two seasons at Tulane. But he struggled to make an impact after transferring to Oregon, logging just 17 carries for 70 yards across six games. In October, he requested to be redshirted by Ducks head coach Dan Lanning, who honored that. He has not appeared in any games since then.

Now Hughes will look to get his career back on track with the Cougars, who had one of the country’s best rushing offenses in 2025.

SAF Marcus Neal – Penn State

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 69

Neal spent two seasons at Iowa State, but is also following Matt Campbell as he takes over at Penn State. He appeared in all 12 of Iowa State’s regular-season games this year, recording 77 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, three pass breakups and two interceptions.

For his efforts, he was named an All-Big 12 Third-Team selection. As a freshman in 2024, Neal played in 13 games. He finished his debut campaign with 18 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

Notable other top committed players in the portal

IOL Noah McKinney – TCU

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 74

QB Cutter Boley – Arizona State

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 75

RB Abu Sama – Wisconsin

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 84

QB Lincoln Kienholz – Louisville

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 88

SAF DJ Coleman – Florida

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 98

TE Gabe Burkle – Penn State

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 121

QB Colton Joseph – Wisconsin

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 133

IOL Shadre Hurst – Houston

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 150

QB Billy Edwards Jr. – North Carolina

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 151

SAF Christian Harrison – Cincinnati

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 176

