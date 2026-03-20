Transfer Portal: 6-9 forward Jevon Hill’s shooting profile is emerging as a stretch threat

Central Missouri forward Jevon Hill entered the Transfer Portal on Tuesday, and already, his profile is piquing Division 1 programs’ interest. Hill is a 6-foot-9 redshirt sophomore who calls Wichita, Kansas, his hometown.

This season, Hill finished third overall in Division 2 basketball in three-pointers made per game. The profile of a lengthy, 6-foot-9 forward who knocked down 3.6 threes per game at a 46.2 percent clip has intrigued a lot of Division 1 programs.

READ: 2026 Transfer Portal Rankings

So far, Hill says more than a dozen programs are in contact with him. East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, UT Chattanooga, Jacksonville State, Georgia Southern, Southern Mississippi, The Citadel,

East Tennessee State, New Mexico State, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Drexel, Vermont, Fresno State, Buffalo, Grambling State, Longwood, Bowling Green State, and Bradley are schools that have already reached out over the past couple of days.

With conversations picking up with East Carolina, Hill says that he is planning a Zoom Call with Fresno State, and he has already conducted one with The Citadel. Things are just getting started for his process in the cycle.

Jevon Hill spent three seasons at South Dakota, where he redshirted as a freshman and scored 132 points over his freshman and sophomore seasons, earning four starts. This season, Hill scored 14.6 points and grabbed 5.6 rebounds while shooting at a 46.2 percent clip.

Hill is being represented in the Transfer Portal by Rob Anshila with Elevate Alliance NIL.