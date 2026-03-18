Transfer Portal: D2 assist leader Jaden Miller emerges as hot D1 target

East Central University redshirt sophomore Jaden Miller entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday. By Wednesday afternoon, more than ten Division 1 programs had already been in contact with the 6-foot-1 point guard.

What piqued the interest of so many schools? Miller led Division 2 basketball in assists per game last season.

Over the past 24 hours, Miller has heard from Northern Colorado, UT Chattanooga, Southern Mississippi, Southeastern Louisiana, UNC Asheville, Houston Christian, Cleveland State, Arkansas State, Morehead State, NC A&T, USC Upstate, and South Dakota.

Already, Miller and his representation, One Motive Sports, have conducted a Zoom call with Southern Mississippi.

Miller played in 16 games, starting 9, as a freshman in the 2023-24 season. He redshirted his second year, which was last season. This year, the redshirt sophomore averaged 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game. He also shot 43.5 percent from three. He earned first-team All-GAC honors.

Jaden Miller is from Pearland, Texas, where he attended Dawson High School. There, he earned First-Team All-District 23-6A and set his high school’s all-time assist record.

