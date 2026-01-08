UCLA transfer edge Anthony Jones commits to Nebraska, breaks down his decision

Nebraska is one a nice little run over the last few days and just added a commitment from UCLA transfer edge Anthony Jones.

Jones narrowed his choices to Nebraska and Colorado before choosing the Huskers. He officially visited Nebraska Sunday and was slated to check out the Buffs before shutting things down.

“I just really liked the all around fit at Nebraska,” Jones said. “I like coach (Rob) Aurich’s scheme and how well I’ll fit in it.

“I want to rush the passer and in this defense, there will be plenty of opportunities to create 2nd and long and 3rd and long to create chances to get after the quarterback and that’s exciting for me.”

The Husker staff as a whole, not just Aurich all made a strong impression.

“Coach (Roy) Manning is a proven guy as an edge coach,” Jones said. “He’s super personable and direct and I really like coach Rhule as well.

“He had a very well thought out plan for me and was very intentional with my whole process. I understand the culture at Nebraska football and I’d love to be a part of such a cool environment for my last year in college.”

Jones spent just one year at UCLA and started 10 games for the Bruins. He finishes the year with 20 tackles, 2.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks and 16 hurries.

The pass rusher has had a somewhat nomadic journey and has been at four different schools thus far after signing with Oregon as part of the class of ’22, redshirting and then transferring to Indiana and Michigan State.

He looks to have found a home at Nebraska an is hopeful of ending his college career on a high note giving himself a chance to play in the League.