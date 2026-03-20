UL Monroe 6-9 sophomore Renars Sondors announces plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

UL Monroe forward Renars Sondors plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, his representation tells On3.

Sondors is a 6-foot-9, 200-pound sophomore originally from Latvia. He averaged 10.7 points and 4.2 rebounds this season while shooting almost 35 percent from three in Sun Belt league play. In three high-major games this season, Ole Miss, Miami (FL), and Kansas State, Sondors averaged 11.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 8-17 (47.1%) from three.

READ: 2026 Basketball Transfer Portal Player Rankings

Sondors played in 10 games off the bench and averaged 14.0 minutes per game as a freshman for the Warhawks.

The sophomore forward has international experience playing for Latvia in the 2023 U18 European Championships Division B. There, Sondors averaged 5.0 points and 1.8 rebounds. His game-high of 10 points came against Switzerland in a 77-70 win, where he added 3 rebounds and a steal while going 2-5 from three.

Renars Sondors played for Marupe SC in the 2023-24 season of the Latvia Under-19 League. Giorgio Bosco and Arturs Kalnitis of BSA Basketball are representing him.