USC lands standout NC State WR transfer Terrell Anderson

With some key departures in its wide receiver room, USC is reloading through the transfer portal this offseason.

At the top of their wish list is NC State standout Terrell Anderson, one of the top available players at his position in the portal. After a visit to Los Angeles over the weekend, their wish list is starting to become reality, with Anderson announcing his commitment to the Trojans.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder is a talented replacement for star Ja’Kobi Lane, who is headed for the NFL Draft. Across two seasons with the Wolf Pack, Anderson has hauled in 53 passes for 787 yards and six touchdowns, while averaging better than 14 yards per reception.

He really broke out as a sophomore in 2025, bringing in 39 catches for 629 yards (16.1 YPC) and five scores. The Greensboro (N.C.) native ranks as the No. 26 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings and the No. 4 wide receiver available.

Anderson is one of what’s expected to be a few additions through the portal to the wide receiver room. In addition to Lane, the Trojans are also replacing Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon. The duo combined for nearly half of USC’s total receptions and receiving yards this season. But with starting quarterback Jayden Maiava returning in 2026, Lincoln Riley and Co. are looking to load up around him.

The Trojans also return standout true freshman Tanook Hines, who exploded onto the scene this season with 561 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns on 34 receptions. With Hines holding down the Z-receiver spot, USC will likely need Anderson and another starter — as well as some potential depth pieces — to fill out the class.

Reserves Jay Fair and Jaden Richardson are both out of eligibility after combining for 13 catches this year.

This developing story will be updated.