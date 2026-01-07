USF wide receiver transfer Chas Nimrod commits to Auburn

USF starting wideout Chas Nimrod is headed to Auburn, announcing his commitment to the Tigers out of the NCAA Transfer Portal.

He announced his intentions to enter the portal back on December 19, and quickly emerged as a target for new Auburn coach Alex Golesh, who was previously at USF. The 6-foot-2, 198-pounder spent one season in Tampa after transferring in from Tennessee, where he played for three seasons in Knoxville.

During his lone year with USF, Nimrod was one of the AAC’s best big-play threats. Despite being limited to seven games due to injuries, he caught 23 passes for 466 yards and three touchdown — averaging more than 20 yards per reception.

During his time at Tennessee, ha hauled in 29 catches for 315 yards and a pair of scores while primarily serving as a reserve wideout.

After redshirt his true freshman season in 2022, he is expected to have one year of eligibility left with the Tigers. His addition is a big one as Golesh and Co. will have to replace nearly all of the production from Auburn’s 2025 roster, as their top four receivers either graduated or have entered the transfer portal.

Auburn did get some good news on Sunday though, as freshman wideout Sam Turner announced he was returning to The Plains after initially announcing his plans to transfer. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound Turner did not record any catches in 2025, but was a four-star prospect out of high school.

This developing story will be updated.