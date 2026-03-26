Utah Valley forward Jackson Holcombe plans to enter the transfer portal source tells On3.

The 6-foot-7 sophomore earned first-team All-WAC honors after averaging 16.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game this season.

Holcombe redshirted his first season at Utah Valley. As a redshirt freshman in 2024-25, he played 14.6 minutes a game, with one start. He averaged 5.3 points and 3.5 assists.

Holcombe is originally from Charleston, South Carolina, but graduated from Timpanogos High School in Timpanogos, Utah.