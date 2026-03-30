Wake Forest guard Sebastian Akins will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal

Wake Forest guard Sebastian Akins plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source tells On3.

The 6-foot-2 sophomore averaged 5.3 points and 1.9 assists this season, starting 8 games. In his eight starts, all conference games, Akins numbers jumped to 7.2 points and 2.4 assists in 22.0 minutes. Wake Forest, which finished 7-11 in ACC play this season, was 4-4 in the games he started.

Akins is originally from Concord, North Carolina, and graduated from 1 of 1 Academy in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Akins started his college career at Denver, where he averaged 12.7 points and 2.7 assists as a freshman. He was named the Summit League Rookie of the Year. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.