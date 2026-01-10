Washington DB Leroy Bryant commits to Stanford, breaks down his decision

Washington defensive back Leroy Bryant committed to Stanford in a tight head to head race with UCLA.

“It was a really tough decision,” Bryant said. “I had a great visit to UCLA too but Stanford just felt like the best all around fit for me.

“What put Stanford over the top for me was how much they showed how much they wanted me. They want me to come in and make an instant impact and I’m excited about that.”

Bryant said scheme wise, the Cardinal staff plans to move him around all over.

“They really like my versatility,” Bryant said. “They see me playing all over the field. FRom corner to nickel to safety and I’m excited to make an early impact.

“Kodi Whitfield and Albert Garcia were the two coaches I spent the most time with and I was able to meet Andrew Luck too. He’s a cool guy as well and the whole staff did a great job making me welcome and at home.”

Bryant, who prepped at Fairfield (Calif.) Rodriguez in Northern California had never been to Stanford before.

“This was the first time,” Bryant said. “I actually went there for a track meet once but this was first time doing a football visit and seeing the campus. It’s an amazing place and I’m very happy with my decision.”

Bryant is an intriguing defensive back prospect with the ability to play corner or safety. He chose the Huskies over a host of schools including Oregon and Arizona as part of the class of 2023.

His best game for the Huskies was his final one where he picked off two passes against Boise State in the Los Angeles Bowl back on December 13.