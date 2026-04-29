Washington State transfer guard Jerone Morton commits to Kentucky

Kentucky continues to fill out its roster through transfer portal, landing former Washington State guard Jerone Morton.

The Winchester (Ky.) native spent his first two seasons at Western Kentucky before moving up to the Palouse last year. With the Cougars, he averaged 7.8 points, 2.6 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game while starting 29 of the team’s 32 contests and averaging just under 25 minutes per night.

Morton shot 43.8% from the field and 38.8 percent from beyond the arc, knocking down 31 of his 80 attempts from deep.

A 6-foot-4, 200-pound combo guard, he also finished among the top 20 players in the West Coast Conference in assist rate (18.7%) this year. He also provides a key depth piece for the Wildcats, who are set to replace nearly their entire rotation off of last year’s roster.

Guards Otega Oweh, Denzel Aberdeen, and Collin Chandler each either exhausted eligibility or transferred, with the latter heading home to play for BYU. Former five-star freshman guard Jasper Johnson also left the program to transfer to Oregon, while Jaland Lowe, a top portal addition last season, has also moved on after missing most of the season due to injury.

He committed to Georgetown earlier this month. Sophomore wing Kam Williams, who battled injury last year while playing in 24 games, has already announced his return to Lexington, though.

Morton is the third backcourt addition for Pope and Co. so far this portal cycle, joining former Washington guard guard Zoom Diallo and Furman freshman star Alex Wilkins. Diallo spent two years with the Huskies, growing into one of the Big Ten’s best scorers last year (15.7 PPG).

Wilkins, meanwhile, averaged 17.8 points, 4.7 assists and 2.0 rebounds in his lone year with the Paladins. He led them to the SoCon Tournament title and an NCAA Tournament appearance while shooting better than 46% from the field and 82% from the free-throw line.