Yale LB transfer Ezekiel Larry commits to Virginia, breaks down his decision

Yale linebacker transfer Ezekiel Larry committed earlier today to Virginia and went in-depth on why he chose the Cavaliers.

Larry had a busy week of visits, checking out Rice and UNLV in addition to the Cavs. End of the day, the UVA coaching staff was the difference.

“The character of the coaching staff was the biggest thing that made me and my family comfortable with the decision,” Larry said. “That’s the big thing that separated them from the other programs for me.

“I also like to win and coming off an 11 win season in the ACC shows the level of winning coach Elliot and company are committed to. Having the opportunity to play for a true legend like coach (Chris) Slade will be an amazing opportunity for me to just to learn and grow as well.”

Larry is a Southern California kid but having played back east at Yale for three years should help with the adjustment.

“The comfort level was there for sure,” Larry said. “Charlottesville is a lot different from both New Haven and L.A but I enjoyed the community-feel and how the fans really care about the program.

“Plus a good friend of mine from Yale should be jumping on board with me here in the near future to so I’m very excited about the move.”

Larry is a hybrid edge/linebacker who can get after the quarterback and likes the scheme fit.

“They plan on using me as a 3-down guy that can especially aid in pass rush,” Larry said. “I know all opportunities have to be earned, but they laid out a clear vision in which I’ll have a true opportunity to accomplish everything I have worked for over the course of my career and become a P4 starter.

“In terms of position, it’s similar to how I was used at Yale playing a BANDIT type role. They had a really productive player (Daniel Rickert) that had a similar profile and came from FCS last year so I’m hoping I can help fill his shoes and aid another great UVA defense.”

Larry has one year of eligibility left and said he’s ready for the jump up in competition.

“I understand making the jump from FCS to P4 is big,” Larry said. “I know a lot of guys fall off when they get to that level but Virginia provides me an opportunity to take that next step as a player.

“I’m really excited and humbled to help elevate the program that coach Elliott is building on the field but especially off the field as well.”