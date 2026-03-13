Spring practice preview: WR

Returning players

Junior Mario Craver

2025 stats: 59 catches, 917 yards (15.5 YPC), 4 TD; Belitnkoff Award finalist

Junior Terry Bussey

2025 stats: 18 catches, 195 yards (10.8 YPC), 1 TD

Redshirt sophomore Ashton Bethel-Roman

2025 Stats: 24 catches, 503 yards (21 YPC), 5 TD

Sophomore TK Norman

2025 stats: 3 catches, 39 yards

Redshirt freshman Kelshaun Johnson

2025 stats: 4 catches, 27 yards

Redshirt freshman Jerome Myles

2025 stats: Did not play (injury)

Redshirt junior Jonah Wilson

2025 stats: Did not play (injury)

Departures

Junior KC Concepcion (NFL Draft)

2025 stats: 61 catches, 919 yards (15.1 YPC), 9 TD; first-team All-American

Redshirt sophomore Izaiah Williams (transferred to Kansas State)

2025 stats: 7 catches, 64 yards, 1 TD

Arrivals

Senior Isaiah Horton

2025 stats (at Alabama): 42 catches, 511 yards (12.2 YPC), 8 TD

True freshman Aaron Gregory

2025 stats (at Gainesville, Ga., Douglas County): 70 catches, 1,220 yards (17.4 YPC), 3 TD

True freshman Madden Williams

2025 stats (at Bellflower, Ca., St. John Bosco): 39 catches, 787 yards (20.2 YPC), 9 TD in 9 games

True freshman Mike Brown

2025 stats (at Humble Legacy School of Sports Sciences): 53 catches, 1,030 yards (19.4 YPC), 13 TD

True freshman Jayden Warren

2025 stats (at Rosharon Iowa Colony): 60 catches, 1,254 yards (20.9 YPC), 22 TD

Key questions

How important is the addition of Horton?

Who will be the primary backups?

Will any of the freshmen see the field?

It’s going to be very difficult to replace the presence and production of KC Concepcion, but Horton brings something the Aggies really could have used last season: a tall and physical receiver who is a reliable target in the red zone. Horton was third in receiving yards and fourth in yards per catch, but led the team in touchdown receptions (with only one fewer than Concepcion). Concepcion and Craver were prolific last season and Bethel-Roman was a playmaker when he got his chance, but Texas A&M did not have a player like Horton (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) and you can make a case that it was to their detriment.

Horton, Craver and Bethel-Roman seem set as the starters, but outside of Bussey, there’s no slam dunk for playing time. Norman may have an edge as he was reliable enough last year to burn his redshirt, and Johnson got some playing time as well (even though all of his catches were kick outs right at the line of scrimmage). The Texas A&M staff would be delighted if Myles — just a year from being a 5-star prospect — works his way back into the mix after a knee injury cost him the 2025 season. At 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, he would be a great backup X receiver to Horton — if he can stay healthy.

That lack of certainty amongst the reserves has the door wide open for the four talented wideouts A&M signed in the 2026 class. Gregory was the highest rated and likely most polished, but Williams has big play ability that may surpass the other three. Still, the most productive in 2025 were Brown and Warren, with the later being especially dangerous with an average of 21 yards per catch.

There’s going to be an opportunity for at least one freshman to make a move and grab playing time. It’ll be very interesting to see if any of them actually do it.