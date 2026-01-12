Here’s your Weekend Wrap for the second week of January:

Aggie hoops at top of the SEC after victory over OU

The Texas A&M basketball team continued an unexpected early season run by knocking off Oklahoma 83-76 Saturday at Reed Arena. The Aggies (13-3) are now 3-0 in SEC play, putting them on top of the conference.

Texas A&M lead by as many as 10 in the first half and had the lead for most of the period before an OU run evened the game at 45 apiece with 31 seconds left. But A&M guard Rylan Griffen (14 points) hit a 3-pointer with 3 seconds left to give the Aggies a 48-45 advantage at halftime.

Oklahoma (11-5, 1-2 SEC) led for much of the second half but the tenacious Aggies never let that lead stretch beyond 4 points. A basket by forward Rashuan Agee, who had a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds, with gave the Aggies a 71-70 lead with 6:29 left. It also sparked a 10-1 run over the next 3:37 that ended with a 3-pointer by Ruben Dominguez (14 points) with 2:52 remaining that put the game out of reach.

Guards Pop Isaacs and Marcus Hill added 13 and 10 points, respectively, as the Aggies scored 18 points off of 17 Oklahoma turnovers.

Texas A&M football went into the weekend with a number of issues still to address in the transfer portal, but left with two players who can help fill those needs.

The Aggies landed two commits Sunday, a wide receiver and a defensive tackle. The big name, wideout Isaiah Horton, committed after making just one visit — to A&M — after deciding to transfer from Alabama. Horton had 42 catches for 511 yards and 8 touchdowns this past season for the Crimson Tide. The 6-foot-4, 208-pound rising senior likely moves into the starting lineup with Mario Craver and Ashton Bethel-Roman.

Another big commit — literally — came in to Aggieland in the guise of former Illinois defensive tackle Angelo McCollom. The 6-foot-2, 300-pound McCollum played in 12 games for the Illini this season, totaling 18 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. McCollum will help fill the void left by the departing Albert Regis and Tyler Onyedim. Depending on how A&M closes out their foray into the portal, McCollom could start next to DJ Hicks next season at defensive tackle.

Aggies in the NFL

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Bobby Brown III had 3 tackles and defensive end Nic Scourton added 1 in a 34-31 loss to the L.A. Rams in the wildcard round of the NFL playoffs.

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson had 6 tackles as the Jags lost 27-24 to the Buffalo Bills.

Green Bay linebacker Edgerrin Cooper led the Packers in tackles with 8 and broke up a pass in a 31-27 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk.

Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email [email protected].

You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.