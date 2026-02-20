Wisconsin Guard Jack Janicki Out Indefinitely With Broken Wrist

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin sophomore guard Jack Janicki suffered a broken wrist in Tuesday’s 86-69 loss at Ohio State. According to head coach Greg Gard, Janicki had surgery on Thursday. It’s unknown if Janicki will be back this season.

Janicki has appeared in all 26 games for Wisconsin this season, including a start against Ohio State on Jan. 31. He’s averaging 2.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. Janicki had a season-high nine points in a 104-83 win over Providence on Nov. 27.

While the stats don’t jump off the page, the Badgers had found new success with Janicki on the floor, using the Minnesota native at the ‘4’ in an undersized lineup.

“Watching practice film and even games, he is our defensive catalyst,” Gard said in January. “He’s very astute, he covers up mistakes at times. He’s usually in the right position. He’s developing into that multi-dimensional guy like Gilmore (Carter Gilmore) was. He’s not as big, but Gilly was like that. He was also covering up, quarterbacking the defense from behind, usually in a help position.”

With Janicki out, senior guard Braeden Carrington will likely see more minutes off the bench. Wisconsin could also turn to true freshmen Zach Kinziger and Hayden Jones. Jones played 16 minutes in Tuesday’s loss to the Buckeyes, finishing with six points, four rebounds, and an assist.

The Badgers return to action on Sunday to face Iowa. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m.