3-Star Coderro McDaniel becomes Colorado's fifth 2027 OL commit

Flipping his commitment from Ole Miss to Colorado, class of 2027 three-star offensive lineman Coderro McDaniel made a splash on Sunday.

As a Mississippi resident, his decision to join the Buffs was heavily influenced by O-line coach Gunnar White, who also hails from the Magnolia State. That connection was essential in landing McDaniel from Brookhaven High School (Miss.)

I just want thank god and my family for this opportunity @COJO_MC @coachjpwhite pic.twitter.com/kgMlU5o3Oy — Coderro McDaniel (@loverihop_79) June 15, 2026

After taking an official visit on the June 5-7 weekend, McDaniel was patient before announcing his commitment a week later. He had also received offers from North Carolina, Louisiana State, Kansas and Mississippi State.

McDaniel primarily plays left tackle and stands 6-foot-7, 310 pounds. As a prospect, he’s complete in both the run and pass. Athletic on his feet, his highlight reel showcases his physicality when playing.

In 2025, McDaniel’s team won the Class 5A State Championship during his junior season. The Buffs will look to capitalize on his championship experience as they expand their ‘27 class to a total of 17. He is currently one of five lineman.