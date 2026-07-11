Live tracker: Duke in MLB draft

The best news for Duke’s baseball program on Saturday came a few hours before the MLB draft started.

Incoming recruit James Clark announced on Instagram that he’s going to Duke, essentially removing himself from consideration as a draft pick.

The shortstop was expected to be drafted Saturday, which is when the first four rounds of the draft were conducted. That’s a total of 135 picks. Rounds 5-20 will be completed Sunday.

Clark’s twin brother, Miles, is also in the Blue Devils’ recruiting class as an outfielder.

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Former Blue Devil AJ Gracia, who transferred to Virginia with Chris Pollard last year, was picked ninth overall by the Atlanta Braves. He was projected to be drafted in the 20s.

The signing bonus slot value for the ninth pick is $6,675,300.

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Through the first three rounds (103 picks), no Blue Devils from this past season were drafted.

This story will be updated Saturday night if any players of Duke interest are selected.